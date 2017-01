Sept 13 Terumo Corp :

* Says the co plans to inject up to $300 million in Singapore-based company, Terumo Capital Management Pte. Ltd

* Says Terumo Capital Management Pte. Ltd was set up in August with a registered capital of $1, wholly owned by the co's employee

* Says the co will wholly own Terumo Capital Management Pte. Ltd after the capital injection

