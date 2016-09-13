Sept 13 Collabos Corp :

* Says it plans to set up a JV in Tokyo with i's FACTORY co., ltd.

* Says the JV to be engaged in data analysis service business

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 12 million yen and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Bn4sGF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)