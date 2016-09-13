Sept 13 Blackcow Food Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 18.0 billion yuan ($2.69 billion) in private placement of shares to fund AMOLED display production projects

* Says it plans to set up JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan for LCD products production

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c5JhFD; bit.ly/2cBETn8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)