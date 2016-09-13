Sept 13 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to sell 100 percent stake in two shopping malls and 65 percent stake in a duty-free shop to affiliated party, Friendship Group, at price of 855,078.50 yuan

* Says Friendship Group will also repay the debt of 366.4 million yuan owed by the three units to co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sigdbY

