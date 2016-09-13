Sept 13 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd :

* Says Zhou Yahui was ordered by court to transfer 207,391,145 shares of the co to Li Qiong

* Says Zhou Yahui to hold 188,171,613 shares (16.7 percent stake) of the co and Li Qiong to hold 207,391,145 shares (18.4 percent stake) of the co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lPKYW6

