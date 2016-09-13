Sept 13 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$5 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and interest rate is 0.71 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zlSqoZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)