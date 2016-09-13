Sept 13 Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to enter into an agreement with a fund management firm to set up a fund management firm and joint fund in Yunnan, in which co will hold a 51 percent stake

* Fund with a total size of up to 5 billion yuan and a term of up to 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e84Zxr

