Sept 13 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 685 million yuan ($102.56 million) in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition of advertising firm

* Shenzhen infinova says share trade to resume on Sept 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2c62UNH; bit.ly/2corLyA

