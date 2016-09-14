Sep 14 (Reuters)
Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 771 mln 745 mln 784 mln 784 mln
(+3.5 pct ) (+36.5 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (0.0 pct )
Net 281 mln 328 mln 284 mln 278 mln
(-14.3 pct ) (+347.2 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (-2.1 pct )
Div 2,340 yen 2,730 yen 2,360 yen 2,310 yen
