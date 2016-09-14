Sep 14 (Reuters)
Samty Residential Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2016 ended Jan 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 1.11 1.46 1.79 1.79
(-23.9 pct ) (+61.2 pct ) (+0.1 pct )
Net 330 mln 168 mln 581 mln 588 mln
(+95.8 pct ) (+75.9 pct ) (+1.2 pct )
Div 2,026 yen 1,034 yen 2,056 yen 2,081 yen
