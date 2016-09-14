Sept 14 Taiwan's financial regulator, Financial
Supervisory Commission (FSC), says:
* It fined Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd T$10
million ($317,000) as state-run Mega's New York banking branch
failed to fully implement internal controls.
* It suspended Mega Financial from setting up overseas
banking branches until it improves internal controls.
* Mega Financial's new chairman said early in September that
Mega will strengthen risk management after its banking unit was
hit by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung)