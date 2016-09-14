Sept 14 Taiwan's financial regulator, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), says:

* It fined Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd T$10 million ($317,000) as state-run Mega's New York banking branch failed to fully implement internal controls.

* It suspended Mega Financial from setting up overseas banking branches until it improves internal controls.

* Mega Financial's new chairman said early in September that Mega will strengthen risk management after its banking unit was hit by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations.

