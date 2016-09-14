Sept 14 Wistron Information Technology & Services :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.02 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Oct. 7

* Last date before book closure Oct. 11 with book closure period from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16

* Record date Oct. 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Kc6A5

