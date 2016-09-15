UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 15 ZYNP Corp :
* Says it plans to set up a technology joint venture in Henan province, with a Zhenngzhou tech firm DHZX Wisdom Industry
* Says JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan and the co will hold a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/q7wXJs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources