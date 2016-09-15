Sept 15 KFC Holdings Japan Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a local unit in Singapore, named as Fast Restaurant International Pte. Ltd (FRI)

* Says co will enter into KFC business in Thailand market, by rejecting capital into Bamboo (Thailand) Holding Pte. Ltd via FRI

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8iwf0n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)