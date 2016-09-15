Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 India's Reliance Communications
* Net debt at 420.71 billion rupees ($6.27 billion) as at end-June versus 413.62 billion rupees in March - quarterly report Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2cKpQaK Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)