Sept 15 Unirita Inc :

* Says it announces a capital alliance with PBsystems,Inc which is mainly engaged in secure cloud system related business

* Says co will buy 250 shares in PBsystems,Inc, via private placement plan offered by PBsystems, for 25 million yen, on Sept. 15

* Co will hold a 4.31 percent stake in PBsystems up from 0 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/L5hw47

