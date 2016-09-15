Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 15 Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell partial non-core business assets in its lighting unit and supply chain management unit, for 74.9 million yuan
* Says the assets including account receivable, advance payment, inventory, fixed asset, account payable and other payables
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NwyYtC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)