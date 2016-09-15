Sept 16 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016 H1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Sep. 22 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 22

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HsuPcq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)