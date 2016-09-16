Sept 16 U-Shin Ltd :

* Says co and co's US-based unit YUHSHIN U.S.A. LIMITED reached settlement with a US-based firm General Motors LLC (GM) on Sept. 16, and agreed to pay $15.9 million to GM as settlement

* Previous related announcement was disclosed on May 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ajm4Ru

