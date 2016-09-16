UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 U-Shin Ltd :
* Says co and co's US-based unit YUHSHIN U.S.A. LIMITED reached settlement with a US-based firm General Motors LLC (GM) on Sept. 16, and agreed to pay $15.9 million to GM as settlement
* Previous related announcement was disclosed on May 24
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ajm4Ru
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources