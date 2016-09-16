Sept 16 DTS Corp :

* Says its 90-percent-owned unit, Yokogawa Digital Computer Corporation, will undertake the merger with its wholly owned unit ART System Co., Ltd. on April. 1, 2017

* Says ART System Co., Ltd. to be dissolved after the merger

* Says both of the units are engaged in information service business

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hifAKf

