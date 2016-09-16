Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 16 Zhen Ding Technology Holding :
* Says it will invest $100 million in its subsidiary Monterey Park Finance Limited
* Says Monterey Park Finance Limited will fully acquire a Qinhuangdao-based printed circuit board company within $60 million
* Says Monterey Park Finance Limited will will invest $40 million in the Qinhuangdao-based printed circuit board company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GZuaiD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)