Sept 19 Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue decreased by approximately 16.1% over the same period in 2015 to approximately HK$2.84 billion

* Says FY profit attributable to the owners of the company HK$370.1 million versus HK$411.9 million

* Resolved to propose a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2016 of HK13 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)