(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)

Sept 19 Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd

* Says board gives approval for its plan to take part in New Zealand unit's share issue, to own 39.1 percent stake after investing up to NZ$39.12 million ($28.57 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cjaOZh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3693 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)