Sept 19 hyu89jCo Ltd :

* Says it to buy a Shenzhen-based healthcare equipment firm and a Shanghai-based fitness leisure products firm for totally 448 million yuan via shares issue and cash

* Says it to raise up to 448 million yuan via private placement, for cash payment, experience service center construction, industry mergers and acquisitions and incubation fund, supplement of working capital and transaction related expenses

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JXR8FN

