Sept 19 Shan Dong Delisi Food Co Ltd :

* Says it received an administrative penalty notice in advance from Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Sept. 14, regarding information disclosure

* Says the co was given a disciplinary warning and imposed a fine of 300,000 yuan; individuals Zheng Heping and Yang Songguo were also given a disciplinary warning and imposed a fine of 100,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zc6aOh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)