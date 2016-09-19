Sept 19 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Co Ltd has bought 5.67 million shares in the company on September 14, taking holdings to 0.83 percent from 0.73 percent

* Says Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance and Sunshine Life Insurance own totalling 303.2 million shares in the company after transaction, representing 5.0 percent of total issued capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2chbpFU

