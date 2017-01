Sept 19 Wintime Energy Co Ltd

* Says its unit is taking part in bidding of 30.25 percent stake in Sichuan Trust

* Says bidding price at 3.75 billion yuan ($562.15 million) for the Sichuan Trust stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dd2CK5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6708 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)