Sept 19 Tianrun Crankshaft Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire metal precision die casting firm in Dongguan for 770 million yuan ($115.44 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 470 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cClqU8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6703 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)