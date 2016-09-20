Sept 20 Asrapport Dining Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to buy entire stake in two Netherland-based firms Showa Boeki(Europe) B.V. and Aki Horeca B.V. from Showa Boeki Co Ltd on Sep. 20

* Says each of the acquisition price is 1.1 million yen(advisory fee included)

* Says the co is aiming to develop European market via the two firms

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SneUgZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)