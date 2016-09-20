Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 20 Sourcenext Corp :
* Says it formed business alliance with Lithuania-based company Planner 5D, to jointly sell Android application Planner 5D in Japan since October
* Says Planner 5D is a application program which makes users create home design and interior decor in 2D & 3D without any special skills
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w3kQNS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)