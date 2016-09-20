Sept 20 Sourcenext Corp :

* Says it formed business alliance with Lithuania-based company Planner 5D, to jointly sell Android application Planner 5D in Japan since October

* Says Planner 5D is a application program which makes users create home design and interior decor in 2D & 3D without any special skills

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w3kQNS

