UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 Xiwang Foodstuffs Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to set up JV and SPVs for acquiring 100 percent stake of Canada's health food firm Kerr Investment Holding Corp for $730 million
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.67 billion yuan ($250.40 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says the proceeds will be used for acquiring 80 percent stake of Kerr Investment Holding Corp with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cM4RTm; bit.ly/2d45DJq
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources