UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
* Says unit gets approval from New Zealand's overseas investment office for acquiring 50 percent stake in Silver Fern Farms Beef Limited
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ciZnM9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources