Sept 20 Murad Chia Jei Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it received about T$60 million worth order from a Jiangsu-based biotechnology firm to supply facial mask materials

* Says the period of the order is from Sep. 18, 2016 to March 17, 2018

* Says the deliveries will start in November

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UJradk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)