Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 20 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up joint venture in Shenzhen, with nine individuals
* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of laser application product and electrical integrative product business, with a registered capital of 6 million yuan
* Says the company will hold 53.2 percent stake in the joint venture
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YuUPEH
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)