Sept 20 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up joint venture in Shenzhen, with nine individuals

* Says the joint venture will be mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of laser application product and electrical integrative product business, with a registered capital of 6 million yuan

* Says the company will hold 53.2 percent stake in the joint venture

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YuUPEH

