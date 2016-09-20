BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to take out a loan of 2 billion yen from Resona Bank, with interest rate of 0.15 percent and maturity date on Sept. 26, 2023
* Says it plans to issue 8th series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen on Sept. 26, with coupon rate of 0.37 percent
* Proceeds to be used to fund fixed asset acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fq9JgQ
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago