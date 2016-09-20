Sept 20 Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to take out a loan of 2 billion yen from Resona Bank, with interest rate of 0.15 percent and maturity date on Sept. 26, 2023

* Says it plans to issue 8th series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen on Sept. 26, with coupon rate of 0.37 percent

* Proceeds to be used to fund fixed asset acquisition

