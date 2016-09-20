BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 Sun Capital Management Corp :
* Says it to buy 360,000 ordinary shares of MARVEL GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE.LTD. via private placement for totally 1,260,000 S$
* Says subscription period from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23 and payment date of Sep. 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d4jWcO
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago