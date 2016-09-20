Sept 20 Sun Capital Management Corp :

* Says it to buy 360,000 ordinary shares of MARVEL GREEN POWER ENERGY PTE.LTD. via private placement for totally 1,260,000 S$

* Says subscription period from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23 and payment date of Sep. 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d4jWcO

