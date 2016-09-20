BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stake in Guangzhou Securities, share trade remains halted
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cqLkrh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago