Sept 20 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 30 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Sep. 26 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sep. 27 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/56tMW2

