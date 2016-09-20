Sept 20 Haoyun Technologies :

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2014 10718592.0), for a detection method of camera malfunction

* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2014 10007843.4), for an intelligent detection management device for securicar parking

* Says the two patents valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N4MqIU

