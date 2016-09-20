BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 Haoyun Technologies :
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2014 10718592.0), for a detection method of camera malfunction
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2014 10007843.4), for an intelligent detection management device for securicar parking
* Says the two patents valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N4MqIU
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago