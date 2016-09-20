BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 Beijing Homyear Capital Holdings :
* Says it completed issuing 2016 3rd tranche corporate bonds of 800 million yuan with coupon rate of 6.9 percent
* Says the bond is with a term of three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yxf8JK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago