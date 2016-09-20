HONG KONG, Sept 20 The Hong Kong securities regulator began consultations with market participants on Tuesday over a proposal to relax limits on trading listed derivatives, a step that should boost Hong Kong's futures and options market.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement on Tuesday it proposed lifting the current cap on so-called 'excess' position limits - positions in equity option and futures contracts that are not being used to directly hedge underlying share holdings.

The SFC has also proposed new excess position limits for index arbitrage activities, asset managers and market makers of exchange-traded funds, and trebling the statutory limit for stock option contracts.

