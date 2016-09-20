BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Sept 20 Geo-jade Petroleum Corp
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to acquire 96.7 percent stake in energy investment firm which owns Bankers Petroleum Ltd for about 3.36 billion yuan ($503.76 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cr5ZeL; bit.ly/2d4SIH9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6699 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru