Sept 20 Geo-jade Petroleum Corp

* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to acquire 96.7 percent stake in energy investment firm which owns Bankers Petroleum Ltd for about 3.36 billion yuan ($503.76 million)

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cr5ZeL; bit.ly/2d4SIH9

