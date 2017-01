Sept 20 Jilin Jian Yisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says company and owner reprimanded and fined by securities regulator for violation of information disclosure

* Says Deputy General Manager Li Tiejun fined by securities regulator for insider trading, illegal income confiscated

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d50Y9T; bit.ly/2cFLSfI

