Sept 21 Jinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling unit to buy 100 percent stake in the U.S.-based company ProtaTek International,Inc. on no later than Oct. 12

* Says the initial acquisition price is $20 million

* Says ProtaTek International,Inc. is engaged in animal vaccine business

