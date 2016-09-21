BRIEF-Monte Paschi to press ahead with sale of bad loans, with or without Atlante-chairman
Jan 28 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Falciai
Sept 21 Shinsei Bank Ltd :
* Says it to fully acquire its unit Showa Leasing Co.,Ltd. via share exchange with effective date on Dec. 1
* Says one ordinary share of Showa Leasing can be exchanged for 2.17 ordinary shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m7XhaF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 28 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Falciai
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to trade issues could trigger retaliation in other countries and harm global economic growth, European Central Bank policy maker Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.