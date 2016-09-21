BRIEF-Monte Paschi to press ahead with sale of bad loans, with or without Atlante-chairman
Jan 28 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Falciai
Sept 21 Woongjin Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell a wholly owned unit which is mainly engaged in tourist accommodation business, for 18 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zeR3rd
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 28 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Falciai
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to trade issues could trigger retaliation in other countries and harm global economic growth, European Central Bank policy maker Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.