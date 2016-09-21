Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds company forecast) Sept 21 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Aug 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2015 May 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 38.59 37.57 (+2.7 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+1.0 - +4.0 pct) Operating 11.29 11.14 (+1.4 pct) (+8.5 pct) Recurring 11.15 11.22 (-0.6 pct) (+9.0 pct) Net 7.80 7.48 (+4.2 pct) (+12.6 pct) EPS 61.15 yen 58.79 yen 274.00 yen - 284.00 yen EPS Diluted 61.02 yen 58.69 yen Ann Div 525.00 yen -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div 525.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)