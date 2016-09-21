** Arrow Global jumps 11 pct to hit a record high on media report that the debt purchaser and manager has attracted takeover interest from PE

** Arrow is the biggest FTSE all share gainer, with 60% of the 30-day avg vol through in the first 50 mins of trade

** Bloomberg reports Arrow has drawn interest from PE firms, including Apax Partners, that are evaluating potential offers (bloom.bg/2cFaPog)

** "We certainly see the value attraction in Arrow," Jefferies analysts say, adding that their calculations point to a 359p valuation for Arrow vs stock's Tuesday close of 275p

** Thomson Reuters StarMine projects intrinsic valuation of 486.26p for the stock; All brokers covering the stocks have a "buy" or higher rating on the stock with a median PT of 335p

** Co also has a large amount of own debt, raised on attractive terms, which might be attractive to a purchaser, KBW Research writes

** Arrow, which buys customer accounts from retail banks and credit card and telecommunications companies, had a market cap of c.480 mln stg as of Tuesday's close

** Co declines to comment when contacted by Reuters