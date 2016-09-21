Sept 21 Geonext Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 23.8 million shares via private placement and aims to raise 714 million yen in total, on Oct. 24, to fund project and repay loan

* Co's top shareholder, Resort&Medical Co Ltd's stake in co will be lowered to 23.10 percent from 36.37 percent

* TRIAD CO LTD, a Tokyo-based real estate agency, will raise stake in co to 15.34 percent from 0 percent

* An individual to raise stake to 13.64 percent from 4.57 percent

* A Tokyo-based limited liability company(KCM2), which is engaged in securities related business, will raise stake in co to 5.06 percent from 0 percent

* A Tokyo-based plastic renewable firm will raise stake in co to 5.37 percent from 0 percent

