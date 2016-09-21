Sept 21 Beijing Kunlun Tech :

* Says its VC subsidiary will invest 7 million yuan in a Beijing-based culture company, in order to acquire 10 percent stake in the target company

* Says the VC subsidiary will buy 10 percent stake in the target company at 7 million yuan after investment

* Says the VC subsidiary will hold 20 percent stake in the target company after investment and purchase

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0iwjLu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)